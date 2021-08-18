Player ratings: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Preston North End

Frankie McAvoy made four changes for the game but it was Sepp van den Berg's own goal that was the difference on the night.
Here's how the players fared...
1. Daniel Iversen - 6
Didn't have a shot to save. Kicking was okay aside from a slip here and there.
2. Jordan Storey - 7
A solid outing and got around well to cover at times. Showed good pace to prevent a few breakaway attacks from the home side.
3. Liam Lindsay - 7
Repelled most of what Huddersfield could throw at PNE, seemed to pick up a knock in the first half but showed grit to play through to the end.
4. Andrew Hughes - 7
Had less to do than the other two centre backs but still helped to prevent a shot on target. Won most of his duels and gave the back three balance.