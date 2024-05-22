Peter Ridsdale with PNE skipper Alan Browne

PNE captain is out of contract next month

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says he is ‘planning for life without’ club captain Alan Browne - but thinks the Irishman could yet decide to stay.

The Irishman is out of contract next month, having spent the last 10 years at Deepdale and risen to 13th in the all-time appearance list. But, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on the deal offered to him. Coventry City and Sheffield United have been linked with Browne recently, but Ridsdale believes Preston’s offer is the best put to the 29-year-old.

"I can't answer for Alan Browne, you'd need to ask him," Ridsdale told BBC Lancashire. "Looking on social media, he seems to be in Disneyland at the moment. Alan, we have been talking to on and off for some time, about whether he wants to stay and what he's looking for etc. We have made him an offer - I think it's a very generous offer. Interestingly, on reflection, I think Alan now probably thinks it's very generous - because I'm told that, in the market, he has been asking around to see what others might or might not be offering.

“And, our offer would appear to be more generous than he might've thought, at the time we made it. Yes, we gave him a deadline, because we thought it was only fair and proper that we could plan. That has passed and we haven't heard anything, so you can read whatever you want to read into that. Do I think that means he has said 'No'? I don't, I just think that means he hasn't answered. What are we going to do?