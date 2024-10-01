Peter Ridsdale confirms Milutin Osmajic's response to FA charge after Blackburn Rovers 'bite' incident
Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has confirmed that Milutin Osmajic has accepted his FA charge for violent conduct.
The Montenegro international has admitted to biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck, in the closing stages of the Lancashire derby at Deepdale. Osmajic was able to play against Millwall last weekend, with PNE given until Monday evening to respond to the FA’s charge.
North End will now await the final decision from the Football Association. TV replays showed Osmajic shoving his face into the Liverpool loan man’s neck. He could now face a lengthy ban, though manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes that isn’t the case.
On the matter, Ridsdale told talkSPORT: “Milutin Osmajic has responded within the time frame as is appropriate and he has accepted the charge that the FA have put to him. He has accepted the charge that the FA put to him, which was that he was seen to bite the opposing player in the game against Blackburn Rovers.
“We've already indicated to the player what we are doing. I want to keep that obviously in-house, but you can be assured that that's not something that we condone as a football club - and we've taken appropriate action.”
