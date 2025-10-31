The former Sheffield United striker is on loan at PNE for the season

Preston North End loan striker Daniel Jebbison has a great feeling about this season, both personally and collectively.

The Canada international scored the winning goal in last Friday’s dramatic 3-2 win against his former club, Sheffield United. Jebbison rose highest to head PNE in front, with the Lilywhites having trailed two-nil at the break.

It was his second strike of the season, having opened his account in the victory over Charlton Athletic earlier this month. Jebbison jumped at the chance to join North End in the summer, describing his answer as, ‘Yes Sir’ to manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The forward’s start to the season was derailed after a blow to his ankle, suffered while training with a private coach. That infuriated the PNE boss and became quite public, but Jebbison now feels fitter and stronger by the game.

And, with three other loan men in Alfie Devine, Harrison Armstrong and Lewis Dobbin all playing their part - adding to the youthful energy in North End’s squad - it has left Jebbison extremely optimistic.

"Yeah, I'm excited with this team,” said Jebbison. “We're all very young - we're quite a young team actually - getting experience in our own ways. We're developing in our own areas as well so that only comes with good things I think.

“I had some problems at the beginning of the season but now that's out of the way, I can find my feet and keep going. Being under a great manager that I know very well makes it ten times easier. The players around me as well, they're all great people and that's what I like, so it just makes my job ten times easier.”

Jebbison is contracted at Bournemouth until 2028 and Heckingbottom has hailed his top flight athleticism. The striker’s soaring speed has been showcased; it was vital for his goal against Charlton. It’s a key part to Jebbison’s game and any work away from the pitch is all designed to assist it. With that in mind, the ankle blow was extra frustrating.

"Yeah it definitely is,” said Jebbison. “You have to do a lot off the pitch to get back to your fitness (but) I wasn't too worried, I just knew I was going to get there again. I am doing and I just have to keep getting better... I'm 22, I'm young."

The imposing front man has been in and out of the Preston XI, but a consistent presence on the pitch when in the squad. He’s played alongside a strike partner and also led the line, but there has always been great clarity whenever crossing the white line. And as for his relentless work rate, it’s a non-negotiable.

“To be honest it's been very direct for me,” said Jebbison. “I know what to do, it's simple, just keep giving it my all really every week. I am blowing all the time but you've got to just get your head down and get on with it!"

