Preston North End were beaten 1-0 by Portsmouth, with Andre Dozzell’s deflected strike on 41 minutes settling the contest.

Here are our player ratings from Fratton Park.

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Terrific save to deny Bishop. Beaten via a deflection just seconds later, which will have been extremely frustrating. 6.5

Jordan Storey: Had to tread carefully after his early booking. Caught off guard once or twice but did OK. 6

Lewis Gibson: Another fairly composed performance in the heart of defence. Played one smart pass in behind Pompey’s defence. 6.5

Andrew Hughes: Booked on 34 minutes but steady away for the rest of the match. 6

Pol Valentin: Offered much more going forward in the second half. Murphy had some joy down his side in the first. 7

Ali McCann: Took the ball and tried to get PNE going in a poor first half. One poor square pass went unpunished second half. Blocked a shot well. 6

Ben Whiteman: His touch and passing was on the money. Set-piece deliveries could’ve been better. Fizzed a shot wide early in the second half. 6.5

Stefan Thordarson: Glanced an early header but quiet after that in the first half. Came out and was more positive with his play, before making way. 5

Thierry Small: Drove at his man and delivered a few times from the left. Fired a shot just wide in the first half. Drifted in and out in the second. 6.5

Michael Smith: Unfortunate deflection off him for the opening goal. Was involved slightly more second half but one of his quieter games so far. 5

Daniel Jebbison: Put himself about and tried to keep the ball alive/link play. Strayed offside a handful of times. Didn’t hurt Portsmouth too much. 5

Substitutes

Mads Frokjaer: Worked room nicely for a lifted cross to the back post. Made some clever runs and asked questions. 7

Lewis Dobbin: Drove inside from the left and saw a shot blocked straight after entering the action. Side-footed a first time effort over the crossbar. 6.5

Odel Offiah: Introduced for the final stages. 6