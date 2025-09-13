Jordan Storey of Preston North End celebrates | Getty Images

PNE were denied all three points in the 92nd minute at Deepdale

Preston North End drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Made a save right before the late equaliser but couldn’t get it clear from danger. Little he could do about the first from Boro. 6.5

Jordan Storey: His pass led to the opener and he headed in what looked like being a winner for PNE. Defensively he was strong. Got MOTM. 8

Lewis Gibson: Some important defensive contributions, particularly a late block inside the box. 7

Andrew Hughes: Nypan got the better of him before Boro’s first goal. That aside, he was aggressive and made one excellent tackle to thwart Whittaker. 7

Pol Valentin: Provided more of an attacking outlet as the game wore on and got into some good crossing areas. Tenacious in his work. 7

Ben Whiteman: Another pretty solid performance in front of the defence. Played forward passes when they were on. 7

Ali McCann: One or two loose moments in possession. Typically dogged without the ball, tackling and intercepting. Went until the end. 6.5

Thierry Small: Worked hard up and down the left once again. Mainly looked to go on the outside and cross. Outside and cross. 6

Alfie Devine: Had some joy nicking the ball high in the first half. Sent a free-kick over and delivered some quality from set-pieces. 6.5

Lewis Dobbin: A moment of pure class from him to break the deadlock. He was the main threat for PNE when on the pitch and carried out his defensive duties well. 8

Daniel Jebbison: Led the line on his own and put the hard yards in. Linked play up a couple of times. Sometimes tried to do too much on his own. 6

Substitutes

Mads Frokjaer: Tried to play incisive passes but resulted in some loose play. 5

Harrison Armstrong: Showed a calmness and aggression on debut. 6

Michael Smith: Sliced a headed chance off target. A tough game for him to impact as the lone centre-forward. 5

Andrija Vukcevic: Slotted in down the left for the closing stages and did OK. 5.5