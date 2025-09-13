Preston North End player ratings vs Middlesbrough with two 8/10s as Aston Villa loan man shows quality
Preston North End drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough in Saturday’s early kick-off.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
Starting XI
Daniel Iversen: Made a save right before the late equaliser but couldn’t get it clear from danger. Little he could do about the first from Boro. 6.5
Jordan Storey: His pass led to the opener and he headed in what looked like being a winner for PNE. Defensively he was strong. Got MOTM. 8
Lewis Gibson: Some important defensive contributions, particularly a late block inside the box. 7
Andrew Hughes: Nypan got the better of him before Boro’s first goal. That aside, he was aggressive and made one excellent tackle to thwart Whittaker. 7
Pol Valentin: Provided more of an attacking outlet as the game wore on and got into some good crossing areas. Tenacious in his work. 7
Ben Whiteman: Another pretty solid performance in front of the defence. Played forward passes when they were on. 7
Ali McCann: One or two loose moments in possession. Typically dogged without the ball, tackling and intercepting. Went until the end. 6.5
Thierry Small: Worked hard up and down the left once again. Mainly looked to go on the outside and cross. Outside and cross. 6
Alfie Devine: Had some joy nicking the ball high in the first half. Sent a free-kick over and delivered some quality from set-pieces. 6.5
Lewis Dobbin: A moment of pure class from him to break the deadlock. He was the main threat for PNE when on the pitch and carried out his defensive duties well. 8
Daniel Jebbison: Led the line on his own and put the hard yards in. Linked play up a couple of times. Sometimes tried to do too much on his own. 6
Substitutes
Mads Frokjaer: Tried to play incisive passes but resulted in some loose play. 5
Harrison Armstrong: Showed a calmness and aggression on debut. 6
Michael Smith: Sliced a headed chance off target. A tough game for him to impact as the lone centre-forward. 5
Andrija Vukcevic: Slotted in down the left for the closing stages and did OK. 5.5