Paul Heckingbottom applauds the fans at the end of the match | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

PNE beat Ipswich Town 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was full of pride after Saturday’s hard fought 1-0 win over Ipswich Town.

The Lilywhites secured back-to-back home victories against relegated clubs and made it seven points from the first three games of the season, courtesy of Milutin Osmajic’s penalty after 11 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Montenegrin was fouled by Jacob Greaves and sent Alex Palmer the wrong way, for his third goal in as many games. North End had to show plenty of grit, focus and determination to see the points home. Ipswich dominated possession but struggled to threaten Daniel Iversen’s goal a great deal.

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “One of the things we never did last season was win when, second best is harsh but statistically, people will look and think Ipswich were on top. They were in lots of ways, but we still never won games like that last season. I think of Leeds at home when we scored an own goal in the 90th minute, both games Burnley, both games Sunderland, where I felt we were really strong and should have won.

“We only took five points from those five games. Leicester have come down, Ipswich come down... particularly today, Ipswich were a very, very good side. They threw everything at us and we had to stay strong. We've signed good characters; we don't win that game if we don't sign good people. I think everyone connected with Preston should be proud of every player out there today.

“You only have to get one or two little things wrong and all of a sudden you're defending your half, that's how good they are. The only moment I felt really edgy was probably the 15-20 minutes before I made the substitutions. I thought we needed to get that energy on quickly. Although they didn't really open us up and make Dan make big saves, I felt the momentum was with them, so we needed the energy on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think anyone can criticise any player who entered the pitch today. That's why I defend any team who performs like that. We know there are going to be days where we're not good enough, or we may be the better team like we were last year and not get the three points, or suffer defeat. But, as long as that mentality and will to win is there then I'll be fine with the players.

“We've not had one of those. That was so hard-fought from our point of view. Like I said, last week I thought it was end-to-end, they had a lot of possession, but I felt we created all the chances, they equalised, we went after them again and got the win. Today, fortunately enough, we never let them in and back into the game so, yeah, the lads deserve credit.”

Your next PNE read: Player ratings vs Ipswich Town