Preston North End player ratings vs Ipswich Town with one 8.5/10 and two 8/10s
Preston North End beat Ipswich Town 1-0 on Saturday and clinched back-to-back home wins against relegated clubs.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale...
Starting XI
Daniel Iversen: Little to do in terms of saves. Spilled one corner but recovered. 7
Jordan Storey: Solid throughout with big tackles on Philogene and Szmodics. 8
Lewis Gibson: Calm and composed and defended his box magnificently. 8
Andrew Hughes: Some loose moments early on but settled and was strong. 7.5
Pol Valentin: Ran himself into the ground. Some key defensive moments. 7.5
Ben Whiteman: A top captain’s performance. Regularly swept up danger. 8.5
Ali McCann: Tireless work in the engine room and went until the end. 7.5
Thierry Small: Worked his socks off up and down the left. Huge tackle on Clarke. 7.5
Alfie Devine: Lively again and some driving runs. Final pass occasionally eluded him. 6.5
Michael Smith: A focal point for the team and some excellent defensive work. 7
Milutin Osmajic: Won the penalty and tucked it away. Ran the hard yards. 7.5
Substitutes
Odel Offiah: Slotted in seamlessly and defended well. 7
Stefan Thordarson: A couple of interceptions and no nonsense use of the ball. 6.5
Daniel Jebbison: Applied intense pressure at the top of the pitch. 6
Liam Lindsay: Came on for the closing stages and won a few headers. 6
