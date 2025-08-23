Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic celebrates | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Milutin Osmajic scored the only goal of the game - from the penalty spot on 11 minutes

Preston North End beat Ipswich Town 1-0 on Saturday and clinched back-to-back home wins against relegated clubs.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale...

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Little to do in terms of saves. Spilled one corner but recovered. 7

Jordan Storey: Solid throughout with big tackles on Philogene and Szmodics. 8

Lewis Gibson: Calm and composed and defended his box magnificently. 8

Andrew Hughes: Some loose moments early on but settled and was strong. 7.5

Pol Valentin: Ran himself into the ground. Some key defensive moments. 7.5

Ben Whiteman: A top captain’s performance. Regularly swept up danger. 8.5

Ali McCann: Tireless work in the engine room and went until the end. 7.5

Thierry Small: Worked his socks off up and down the left. Huge tackle on Clarke. 7.5

Alfie Devine: Lively again and some driving runs. Final pass occasionally eluded him. 6.5

Michael Smith: A focal point for the team and some excellent defensive work. 7

Milutin Osmajic: Won the penalty and tucked it away. Ran the hard yards. 7.5

Substitutes

Odel Offiah: Slotted in seamlessly and defended well. 7

Stefan Thordarson: A couple of interceptions and no nonsense use of the ball. 6.5

Daniel Jebbison: Applied intense pressure at the top of the pitch. 6

Liam Lindsay: Came on for the closing stages and won a few headers. 6

