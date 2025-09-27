Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic | CameraSport - Rich Linley

The Lilywhites shared the spoils with Gerhard Struber’s side at Deepdale.

Preston North End drew 0-0 with Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our scores on the doors from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Made his fair share of saves over the piece, including an incredible 95th minute stop to deny Anis Mehmeti. 8

Jordan Storey: Some important defensive contributions and generally solid despite the chances the visitors had. 7

Lewis Gibson: Saw a slotted effort saved at the near post in the first half. Competed aggressively; one or two loose moments. 6

Andrew Hughes: Did well to create a first half chance for Gibson. Picked up his fifth booking so will now serve a one-match ban. 6

Pol Valentin: Forced off before half-time with a hamstring concern. Had one dangerous run forward and made a key defensive intervention. 6

Ben Whiteman: One of the better performers in a below par team display. Did his defensive work and tried to play forward. 7

Ali McCann: Wasn’t able to have his usual impact in there. 5

Thierry Small: Bristol City limited his attacking threat effectively. Put his usual work rate in. One lovely switch of play in the first half. 5

Alfie Devine: Tried to provide a spark and delivered some quality from a couple of set-pieces. Saw his first half shot charged down. 6

Lewis Dobbin: Created two openings in the first half. Had some bright moments along with some poor decision making/pass execution. 6

Milutin Osmajic: Not quite his day in front of goal. Heavy touch when he went through 1v1 and scuffed a shot wide in the second half. 5

Substitutes

Odel Offiah: Slotted in at right wing-back for an hour and was aggressive. 6

Harrison Armstrong: Tried to add some impetus in the middle of the park. 6

Michael Smith: North End weren’t able to utilise his presence effectively. 5

Andrija Vukcevic: Had one positive run down the left and crossed. 6

Stefan Thordarson: Introduced late on and played a few passes. 6

