PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom discussed a range of topics after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at Deepdale

Do you feel like you've got more tools this year in terms of players who can do different roles at any given time?

“Yeah, not enough yet. I want some more at the top. I keep saying, don't I? So that's one of the reasons Lewis (Dobbin) is in. Lewis has got those 1v1 moments, he's got the flexibility to play all across the pitch. We're going to need it. The last two games for me have been all about the group and the mentality, and ‘Can we cause the opposition problems, knowing that we've gone after them?’. If we do that and we take the lead like we did, we need to be diligent and really focused to see the game out. There's going to be other games where we're chasing the game and we need different tools, so yeah, it's going to be important.”

Did it happen really quickly with Lewis, and had he not trained with you?

“No, he just met the lads for the first time today, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “I spoke with him back end of the last season/beginning of the summer. It’s hard... we've been so active, so busy. Villa, obviously, are keen for him to come to us, so was Lewis and we've just managed to get ourselves in a position where we can get him in.”

Did he catch your eye at Norwich? Their fans were saying good things about him.

“Yeah, I've known him for a while,” said Heckingbottom. “I saw a lot of him at Derby, I know about his journey and then he got the move. Obviously, Norwich yeah and when you're prepping them and setting up for teams, you see a lot of the opposition. I thought Hughesy actually played really well against them at Carrow Road - we were very good that day. But he was really, really keen to come to us and made that clear from our first conversations, that it was something he'd be interested to do. And that's, again, when I'm talking about personality and bringing the character in, you can see today what he's got to give to be on the pitch.”

You’ve used the loan market well on paper... young, quality and these lads are going to be hungry?

“Yeah, frustrating, you missed that word out!” said Heckingbottom. “And naive at times, but what they do bring is a great energy and a great quality. With Alfie (Devine) straight away, probably one of the ones I knew less in terms of chatting to the lad. I love everything about him, the first impressions, how hard he works. He's switched on football-wise, his feel for the ball is excellent... you're just going to see more and more of him. They were all in similar England age group youth teams as well... Thierry, Jebbo, Alfie, Lewis, which helps. So, yeah, it'll be nice to get them further recognition.”

Is Odel (Offiah) proving a really effective sub for you at the moment?

“Yeah, I could have easily started the season with Odel,” said Heckingbottom. “Right centre-back, right wing-back, right back in the four. Very, very athletic. You mentioned about the youthfulness of the side, one thing they do bring is that eagerness, that willingness to learn and yeah, the athleticism of Odel is frightening.”

Ben Whiteman said he had a pre-season this summer for the first time in three years... has that been massive?

“Yeah, we spoke about it, the staff sort of mentioned that to me,” said Heckingbotom. “Ben is really clear about how important that is. He hit the ground running straight away, came back fit - they all did - played all the pre-season games. He missed a couple of days with a thigh strain, which was right - we pulled him straight out because it's better to miss a couple of days pre-season than a couple of weeks and miss a lot of game time. So, yeah, he’s feeling the benefits.”

Jebbison looked keen to impress?

“He's not trained with us since he got injured, so he put himself forward this morning which was great,” said Heckingbottom. “Just wanted to be back out there and playing, and it was a toss-up, him or Lewis. Lewis has probably been training a little bit more, but doesn't know the role yet, doesn't know what we want from him. But like I said, he just put himself forward this morning.”

How far off are Brady and Potts?

“Yeah, Potts is the closest,” said Heckingbottom. “Probably Mads after these guys, and then Potts is probably the next one.”

