PNE picked up wins against Luton Town and Harrogate Town but lost to Oxford United

The impact

It was on show in the first game against Luton Town, which Paul Heckingbottom had three days to prepare Preston North End for. That performance was extremely refreshing, with North End far more fluid within the wing-back shape and aggressive off-the-ball. The 47-year-old, at his unveiling, said he was fully aware how to make PNE more dynamic when playing a back three.

With the injection of Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s pace, and more of an onus on players to both move around and take the ball, it made for a very engaging watch against the Hatters. That was the ideal start for Heckingbottom, with a display for the Deepdale faithful to relate to and be proud of - to go with a welcomed first win. It was good to hear the level of detail given to the players, come in for praise.

The mood

It became clear on the opening night of the season that frustration among the fan base - understandably - had not gone away. That was not a good place for PNE to be in, with a new campaign having only just kicked off. A new era has now begun and it has given the season some life, with Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall making a strong first impression on the supporters.

North End, as a result, feel in a much more settled place. They do, though, need points on the board - and the fixtures post-international break are far from easy. Heckingbottom will no doubt back himself to get PNE on track, organised and competing week-in-week-out. The next two weeks are going to be hugely valuable for the group, with plenty of time on the training pitch to really hammer home his ideas.

The media

You felt it was essential for the next PNE manager to be a strong communicator, and Heckingbottom has - thus far - proven to be that. The 47-year-old is calm in front of the microphone and there is an authenticity to the way he speaks. It has been encouraging to see the comment sections underneath his interviews filled with, in the main, positivity.

Heckingbottom gives off the vibe of someone who will connect and resonate with the North End faithful, which should take him a long way. It will be interesting to see how he deals with adversity and tough spells, but the Preston boss gave a detailed and composed verdict on Saturday’s defeat to Oxford United. His media exploits have done him no harm whatsoever, to date.

The defence

It is worth noting that PNE’s defenders were outstanding in game one, against Luton Town. So, that subheading may come across slightly harsh - with regards to being deemed a concern. However, it is one area North End didn’t strengthen in the transfer window - when many supporters felt it ought to have been. Granted, Jack Whatmough was signed last summer, but it is a long time since Preston added a centre-back who featured regularly.

You felt the latest window was a really glaring opportunity to freshen up the backline, especially after Greg Cunningham’s exit and with five of the senior defenders in the final year of their contracts. Of course, you often need to get players out in order to bring in - that was the impression given by Heckingbottom, when asked about the lack of defensive recruits. Preston’s defenders are capable and experienced, but the style PNE’s boss wants to implement may well not suit some of them.

With Preston playing slightly higher as a team and being asked to play more, the lack of speed and ball-playing ability is a worry - given the increased space for opposing teams to exploit. Heckingbottom will learn a lot in this four month period and likely form opinions on who will be part of his long-term plans. That is not a bad thing; North End just need to ensure they pick up points and wins along the way. Post-January, you would expect to see Heckingbottom really starting to evolve the team.

PNE also need to get their goalkeeper feeling confident and performing to his best, which is much easier said than done. Freddie Woodman is another out of contract next summer; it remains unclear what the future holds for North End’s number one. But, right now, he is still very much first choice and the man Preston rely a great deal on, between the sticks. It’s been a mixed start to the campaign - Woodman’s third as a PNE player - with a couple of errors and strong performance against Luton.