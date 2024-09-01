Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE were beaten 3-1 by Oxford United on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom felt signing an attacking player was a greater priority than a defender, this summer.

The Lilywhites appointed the 47-year-old on August 20, as successor to Ryan Lowe. The ex-Sheffield United manager had three games in a week to prepare for, while the summer transfer window remained open for ten days. Heckingbottom was keen to strengthen, and he managed to bring in Josh Bowler on loan from Nottingham Forest - on deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tricky wide player became PNE’s fifth recruit of the window, with two midfielders, one full back and one winger also signed. Prior to Heckingbottom’s arrival, centre-back was one area North End were looking at strengthening. After shipping three goals at Oxford United on Saturday, the Lilywhites chief was asked whether he had targeted reinforcements there.

“Well we would have, but you’ve got what you’ve got haven’t you?” said Heckingbottom. “Know what I mean? We’ve got defenders who can play there and people who can move about, but it wouldn’t change the dynamic of the team if we brought in another defender.

“Bringing in a different type of attacking player, helps us to change the dynamic of the team. But, having said that, we were very wary of the fact that things may change - ins and outs. So, we were always looking and trying to be ready to react to anything that might’ve happened.”

On the busy start to life in the PNE dugout, he added: “It has been hard work, but I’ve tried not to get too distracted by it. I made sure we planned and identified the type of player we wanted. Then, it was working on that, but also what we thought might possibly happen - in terms of an out or people looking at our players. We were prepared to react to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, the fortunate thing is I’ve had good support from Peter (Ridsdale) and the owners. We don’t have to sell, so that was really strong and allowed us to plan a bit more - because the priority for me was working on the games. It was a bit tricky on deadline day, but nothing we are not used to.

“It would certainly make our jobs easier (if the window shut before the season started). It is what it is; you get used to working in it. I just hope they never put it on a game day again like they did one Tuesday night.”