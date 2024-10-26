Kaine Kesler Hayden looks on | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

How we rated the PNE players at Home Park

Preston North End surrendered a three goal lead at Plymouth Argyle - who came back from the dead to draw 3-3 at Home Park.

Here are our player ratings from Home Park...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 5

Ended up shipping three after being relatively untroubled for most of the match. There will be some frustration with goals two and three. He was let down for the Argyle first. Did make a smart save at 3-3.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 7

Did a strong job up against Issaka and carried a threat at the other end. His shot led to PNE’s opener and he assisted Potts. But, he didn’t react quickly enough for the hosts’ first goal.

Jordan Storey - 6

Defended well for so much of the game - alive to danger and stepping out of defence. Could’ve blocked the cross for Gray’s goal.

Liam Lindsay - 5

Had defended his box and made a crucial tackle on Obafemi in the first half. Needed him to organise and get a grip of things late on, but the win was chucked away.

Andrew Hughes - 5

Like the rest of the team, had done just fine for a large chunk. Gray got away from him for the second.

Ben Whiteman - 6

Near and tidy in possession for an hour - bringing a calmness to play. Hunted the ball and fired a shot over. Just couldn’t help take the sting out of the match in the closing stages and get PNE over the line.

Ali McCann - 7

The number eight really didn’t do much wrong. He was everywhere and battled terrifically well. Whittaker squeezed his shot through late on to crush PNE.

Sam Greenwood - 7

Scored again and was a nuisance for Plymouth’s defenders. Needed to show more composure in certain attacking moments. North End had so many chances to kill the game.

Mads Frokjaer - 8

A strong showing from the Dane. He nicked the ball countless times and took his goal brilliantly. Went off at 1-3 and had played well.

Robbie Brady - 6

Forced off mid way through the first half, having been aggressive, effective and created one big chance.

Emil Riis - 6

Worked his socks off up there and provided a great assist for Frokjaer. But, North End were left to rue countless missed chances and he was involved in a lot of them.

Substitutes

Brad Potts - 7

Took his goal wonderfully and made an impact down the left, competing well. But, he ought to have cleared his lines before Whittaker scored.

Duane Holmes - 6

Made an instant impact, creating a big chance for Riis. Got into so many good positions but couldn’t execute the final action. Moved to right wing back and Plymouth had a bit of joy.

Stefan Thordarson - 5

Lost a tackle before the cross came in for Gray to score. Couldn’t quite gather the ball late on, inside Plymouth’s box.