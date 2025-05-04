Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE avoided relegation on the final day of the 2024/25 season

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom blasted the ‘absolutely shocking’ officiating which played a part in his side’s relegation scrap.

The Lilywhites went into the final day of the season at risk of the drop, but drew 2-2 at Bristol City and finished in 20th spot. There were numerous factors behind PNE’s dire run of results, which saw them dragged into trouble.

Important first team players suffered injury blows, with midfield in particular decimated. North End had themselves to blame for dropping several points, too. However, Heckingbottom could not see past some of the decisions when reflecting on the last few weeks, post-match at Ashton Gate.

“We wouldn't be talking like this if the ref hadn't given three penalties and got decisions wrong,” said Heckingbottom. “We'd have won 2-0 away at Hull and you'd have been saying how good that was. So we've had that. Same QPR... I think we played our part at QPR but again, they should have been down to ten. Everyone knows that now. The guy who should have been off at 1-0 also caught the ball for one of their goals. We've had all these moments... Stoke’s goal, so I'm sticking up for the players here.

“They are big moments that change games. I can't sit and tell you moments that referees have changed games in our favour. I can’t. And now's the time I can say how bad they've been throughout the season- they've been absolutely shocking. I know Peter's been saying his piece to the powers that be, behind the scenes. But you can't have a referee get three penalty decisions wrong and then what happens to him is he takes the title game for Liverpool the next day - and I get sent off for telling him how bad he is.

“We get punished twice, put in this position and he's getting a pat on the back and probably collecting souvenirs at that game. So that's what we're up against. It's not me moaning about Preston. That's me moaning about the authorities and they need to up their game. They need to be better. They need to be fairer in a league that's so tight and so demanding. We've got to have the best officials, not the ones who rely on VAR and think they can referee a game blindly because they've got VAR to fall back on. We need the best officials in this league because it's so competitive and so tight.”

