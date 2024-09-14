Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE took a point at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with his side’s response in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

The Lilywhites fell behind after 16 minutes, in the first match back after the international break. Tommy Conway raced through on goal and slotted past Freddie Woodman, but Preston hit back just before half time - as Mads Frokjaer arrived and converted well from Brad Potts’ accurate cross. North End had to dig in during the second half, but stifled Michael Carrick’s team well and launched the odd dangerous counter attack themselves.

“A battling point,” said Heckingbottom post-match. “I am pleased with the fact we battled back, after going behind. Boro will know they shaded it in terms of efforts on goal and things like that. I was frustrated in the first half, because we had good moments of possession - but really lacked penetration. And, when we did get things right, we got in behind, got balls into the box and I thought Boro’s best moments came from our mistakes.

“We were really loose in possession, or we lost the first pass and they were then a threat. I was comfortable when their centre-backs had the ball. And yeah, a really poor goal for us to lose. But, the way we fought back and defended in the second half was pleasing. We were in that position, just in front of their back four, so often. We just didn’t work on the things we’ve worked on, in terms of the little runs and slide passes in behind their defence.

“And, risking the ball. I am happy to risk the ball there. Even if you lose it, try and regain it high. I don’t think we did that once in the first half, so it was like we were trying to score the perfect goal. The response was good and I was happy to go in one-one, after the first half performance. Second half, when Boro really pressed and got in and around our box, everyone protected Freddie (Woodman) really well - and he was very good when called up on. It was a hard earned point.

“The bit I liked was coming back and the fact we still tried to be brave and aggressive, pressing them while knowing we would leave space. Boro are very good at exploiting that, especially in the middle of the pitch. But, that is the way we want to play. I wouldn’t have been happy just sitting back and defending for the one-one. I wanted us to be aggressive and try get that second goal. The subs were good and we needed to make them when we did, to inject more energy.”

There were four changes made from the defeat at Oxford United, two weeks ago. One man brought into the team, for his first Championship start, was summer signing Jeppe Okkels. The Dane lined up on the left, but was replaced at half-time for deadline day recruit Josh Bowler - who made his debut for North End. Preston’s boss felt that tweak was necessary at the interval.

“Purely tactical,” said Heckingbottom. “How we set up, the spare man was always wide right, whether it be Sam (Greenwood) or Pottsy. If it was Pottsy, it meant he was too wide if we lost the ball and couldn’t defend - which is tailor made for Josh (Bowler), so we wanted Josh in that position. Then, on the left, Jeppe and Mads, we felt we could get the ball in behind Luke Ayling more than we did. We just were not trying to make those runs often enough, and when we did we then didn’t play the pass. It was something we had to change at half-time.”

One notable tactic deployed on the day was Brad Potts marking Boro danger man Finn Azaz. That left Sam Greenwood exchanging positions with the number 44, throughout the game. Heckingbottom explained why he opted to do that, even though it was likely to leave PNE exposed at times.

“That is where they are dangerous,” said Heckingbottom. “They try and outnumber you in the middle of the park and that is where they are very, very good. So, I thought it helped us deal with them, but then us with the ball - when Pottsy found himself wide, because Sam had come inside, in that transition Azaz is free. So, it was a cat and mouse. As much as it was helping us deal with and stop them, I felt in that first moment when we lost the ball, that was when they were most dangerous.

“They are a good side. You can see what they try and do, with really good players. I like them at the top end of the pitch, which is why I’m pleased with how we defended. The other way to deny that space is sit back really deep and block the pitch up, but I just don’t like doing that. I would rather have bodies there and still let us try and press them, knowing you could get exploited. The goal comes from that, but we should’ve still dealt with it.”