The Aston Villa man has had a strong season on loan at PNE

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom feels Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s game has developed enormously this season.

The Lilywhites completed a loan swoop for the full-back in the summer, prior to Heckingbottom’s arrival as boss at Deepdale. But, the pair have struck up a positive working relationship with Kesler-Hayden having been a regular in the PNE XI this campaign.

In his third Championship stint - following spells at Plymouth and Huddersfield - the 22-year-old has made 43 appearances across all competitions, with 36 of those starts. Kesler-Hayden recently admitted he found the first half at Sheffield United difficult, but very few games have seemed a struggle for the defender.

“No, I think one thing he's improved a lot this season - from speaking to him, Villa and people who have worked with him in the past - is the defensive side of his game, one-v-one,” said Heckingbottom. “His defending away from the ball, as well.

“So when we're defending on the opposite side of the pitch to him, his diligence and how conscientious he is to get back into positions - that's the hard work. No-one's noticing that but for your team it's the right thing to do. That side I think has improved and he'll be really, really happy with that. I know that Villa are.”

“There’s so many other factors.”

Kesler-Hayden is the latest loan success at PNE but with only a handful of games left to play after the international break, focus turns to his future beyond this season. Time will tell where he ends up playing his football in 2025/26 but Preston’s manager didn’t rule out asking the question again.

“I speak to Kaine all the time, yeah, about him and what's next for him,” said Heckingbottom. “He's a good kid and has improved a lot here. Listen, I think if I was Villa, I'd be looking at why he's improved here and ‘can we keep him improving?’

“But there's so many other factors, so many. His own circumstances, other people who want him, contract situations, Villa's requirements. What do they want from an asset? Because, let's get it right, that's what we see people as - assets - so yeah, there's lots of things to consider.”

