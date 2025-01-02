Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End’s Championship rivals have placed the Lilywhites’ top scorer on their transfer wishlist.

Paul Heckingbottom admits he would be reluctant to sell Preston North End top-scorer Emil Riis amid interest from Sheffield United.

Our colleagues at the Sheffield Star reported on New Year's Eve that Riis was among their list of targets for this month. He is one of many players that they are considering looking at.

The 26-year-old leads the scoring charts at Deepdale this season, having registered seven goals and two assists in 25 league matches. He's out of contract at the end of the season, and so PNE are faced with a difficult decision over the Dane’s future.

Depending on what Sheffield United offer, the money could be reinvested back in to the playing squad, providing funds to Heckingbottom. They would be losing a key player, but would at least be getting money for a player whose future is currently up in the air with six months left to run on his current deal.

“Yeah," said Heckingbottom, when asked if he'd be reluctant to sanction a January sale.

"I will answer it (wanting to tie Riis down to a new deal) the same way... everyone has to be happy with that don't they?

“Players are well within their rights to let their contracts run down. There is nothing you can do about that. But I know Emil is enjoying his football - you can see that.

“He knows what I think of him. You get a hungry player because he is trying to impress us and trying to impress everyone else."

Emil Riis is subject of transfer interest from a Championship rival. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

From the manager's comments, it appears he would like to keep Riis this month. He does understand, however, that the player is well within his rights to decide his own future.

Director Peter Ridsdale believes that at least three out of the 13 players that are out-of-contract will sign new deals.

As 2024 drew to a close, the club announced that Jordan Storey would be extending his stay, and so at least there is a sign that work is being done to secure the long-term futures of some of the members of the playing squad.

As for Riis, he has recovered from a serious knee injury he suffered in January 2023, and proved that he is over his injury problems and fully fit. Riis is an integral part to the side, so selling in a window which is tricky to navigate would make replacing him difficult.

The former Randers front-man was asked by the Evening Post in August about his future in Lancashire. Back then, following the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom, he said an extension was 'definitely a possibility'.