Preston North End striker Emil Riis has left his future at Deepdale open as he enters the final six months of his contract.

On Tuesday fellow Championship side Sheffield United - who sit second in the table after 24 games - were credited with interest in the Danish front man. The Blades are managed by Chris Wilder who was boss of Middlesbrough when the Riverside outfit reportedly bid £7.5million for Riis, in August 2022.

Riis was signed by Preston in October 2020 from Danish club Randers FC. Since then he has made 162 appearances for North End and scored 41 goals - assisting a further 12. He returned to action this time last year from a serious knee injury, which was suffered at the start of January 2023.

This season the number nine has netted seven goals and set up two, making 20 starts in all competitions and a further six appearances off the bench. Riis is one of several players out of contract in the summer and he had little to say on that front back in August. Heckingbottom had only just arrived as manager then, but the 26-year-old was asked again in late October.

“Obviously, with the new gaffer it is definitely a possibility,” the striker told the Lancashire Post. “We will have to see what the club says, as well.”

Heckingbottom himself is relaxed on the situation and doesn’t blame Riis for taking his time over a decision, if that is what he chooses to do. Director Peter Ridsdale, meanwhile, has already stated that he expects at least three out-of-contract players to pen fresh terms - one of those has been confirmed with centre-back Jordan Storey extending his stay.