31 photos of the Preston North End faithful at Derby County with 1,817 in crowd of 29,143

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 09:28 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 09:28 BST

PNE picked up their first away win of the season at Pride Park

Preston North End supporters had an away day to remember at Derby County.

Just shy of two thousand fans made the trip to Pride Park, where on-loan midfielder Alfie Devine scored the only goal of the game. The Tottenham Hotspur loan man smashed a magnificent strike in off the post with 29 minutes on the clock.

For the PNE faithful, this was a first Saturday away win for 18 months - and 20 matches. Both Heckingbottom and Devine were full of praise for the backing they gave on the day; the post-match scenes between squad and fans were ones of togetherness and positivity.

Here is our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport!

1. Fan Gallery: Derby County 0-1 PNE

CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

2. Fan Gallery: Derby County 0-1 PNE

CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

3. Fan Gallery: Derby County 0-1 PNE

CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

4. Fan Gallery: Derby County 0-1 PNE

CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Derby County
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice