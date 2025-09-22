Preston North End supporters had an away day to remember at Derby County.

Just shy of two thousand fans made the trip to Pride Park, where on-loan midfielder Alfie Devine scored the only goal of the game. The Tottenham Hotspur loan man smashed a magnificent strike in off the post with 29 minutes on the clock.

For the PNE faithful, this was a first Saturday away win for 18 months - and 20 matches. Both Heckingbottom and Devine were full of praise for the backing they gave on the day; the post-match scenes between squad and fans were ones of togetherness and positivity.

Here is our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport!