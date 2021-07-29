Part one: Played for both - Preston North End and Manchester United

Ahead of Saturday's friendly at Deepdale, here are some of those to turn out for both the Lilywhites and the Red Devils...
1. Ben Whiteman
A new face at Deepdale, Whiteman started his career on the books of Manchester United. He remained with the Red Devils until the age of 16 before moving to Sheffield United.
2. Danny Welbeck
Before establishing himseld in the United first team, Danny Welbeck gathered experience at PNE as Darren Ferguson's first signing at the club. The current Brighton striker scored twice in eight games at Deepdale
3. Ritchie De Laet
The defender arrived on loan from Man United in 2010, making five apperances. De Laet spent three years at Old Trafford before going on to win the Premier League and promotion from the Championship in the same season with Leicester and Middlesbrough.
4. David Jones
David Jones made his first professional appearances in a PNE shirt, on loan from Man United. He made 24 appearances in the 2005/06 season before going on to play for Burnley, Derby, Wolves and Wigan.