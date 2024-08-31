Sam Greenwood | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Team news is in from the Kassam Stadium

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made one change from last weekend’s win over Luton Town.

Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood comes in for Mads Frokjaer, who drops to the bench. Deadline day signing Josh Bowler was not snapped up in time to feature at the Kassam Stadium, but Robbie Brady is back from injury and named as a substitute.

Preston were 5-0 winners at Harrogate Town in midweek, but Heckingbottom sticks by the bulk of the team which started against the Hatters - in last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Deepdale. It looks like a 3-4-1-2 again for North End, with Brad Potts on the right and Kaine Kesler-Hayden down the left.

PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Greenwood, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Brady, Ledson, McCann, Holmes, Frokjaer, Okkels, Osmajic.

Oxford United XI: Cumming; Kioso, Long, Bennett, Brown, McEachran, Phillips, Brannagan, Rodrigues, Goodrham, Harris. Oxford United subs: Ingram; Leigh, Vaulks, El Mizouni, Dale, Sibley, Dembele, Scarlett, Ebiowei.