1 . Will Keane back leading the line

For whatever reason, it's not happened for the number seven since he returned from injury in early October. That is a great shame, given his superb start to the season, but time is still very much on Keane's side. He is an experienced forward, who has shown what he can bring to the team up top. The Ireland international has been used in a few different roles, whereas at the start of the campaign he led the line as Preston's sole striker and acted as that mobile focal point. With Milutin Osmajic potentially missing again through injury and Ched Evans not too sharp just yet, Lowe could revert to the formula which helped PNE pick up wins at the start of the season.