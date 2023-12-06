Preston North End need to turn things around and the number of changes for this weekend's trip to Norwich City is anyone's guess.
The Lilywhites have lost three games on the spin, with late heartbreak against Cardiff City and dreadful displays in the losses to Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers. North End manager Ryan Lowe admitted he could feel negativity around last Friday - and that opportunities could now come the way of players who've been waiting for them.
He said: "I am not sitting here rock bottom of the league, with no solutions. It is a worry, but we've seen it and we know what these players can do. So, the quicker we get back to doing what is good, the better we will be. I am going to stick with them, but there are opportunities now for players coming back from injury and players who've been sat on the bench - maybe not getting on or getting on for 10 or 15 minutes. In our next game, there are probably 11 places up for grabs."
With that in mind, we look at the changes PNE could benefit from and the ones Lowe could also make for the upcoming away clash.
1. Will Keane back leading the line
For whatever reason, it's not happened for the number seven since he returned from injury in early October. That is a great shame, given his superb start to the season, but time is still very much on Keane's side. He is an experienced forward, who has shown what he can bring to the team up top. The Ireland international has been used in a few different roles, whereas at the start of the campaign he led the line as Preston's sole striker and acted as that mobile focal point. With Milutin Osmajic potentially missing again through injury and Ched Evans not too sharp just yet, Lowe could revert to the formula which helped PNE pick up wins at the start of the season.
2. A return to the team for Ali McCann
The all-action, energetic midfielder is back available and played 20 minutes last Friday. North End have lacked intensity of late and McCann brings that in abundance, making up for whatever he lacks technically. Ryan Lowe needs his players to run themselves into the ground for a result at Norwich and he should be able to count on McCann to do that, despite his recent return to contention.
3. And potentially reunited with Ryan Ledson?
The midfielder had a poor game at Middlesbrough last week, but when Preston won six games in a row it was McCann and Ledson in the middle of the pitch. Oddly, the return of Ben Whiteman has not boosted Preston's fortunes as expected. There is no doubting Whiteman's ability as a player and leader, but the number four looks frustrated at the moment and there is the situation with his contract too - ahead of January. Individually, he is held by many in a higher regard to McCann and Ledson, but better results came with that duo in the side and it may be time to try it again. Alan Browne could also be pushed on as a result.
4. A freshen up in defence
Preston desperately need to get back to keeping clean sheets, having shipped 27 goals in their last 12 games. Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay played all three games last week while Andrew Hughes struggled against QPR. Jack Whatmough and Greg Cunningham are both in contention again now and either could get the nod at Carrow Road. Whatmough was a summer signing and is still waiting to make his mark, while total commitment from Cunningham tends to be guaranteed. The Irishman's best days may be behind him but with the going getting tough, Lowe could turn to a character like him.