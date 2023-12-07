Milutin Osmajic

Preston North End are set to remain without Milutin Osmajic for Saturday's match against Norwich City.

The Lilywhites make the long trip to Carrow Road, with summer signing Osmajic having missed last Friday's game against Queens Park Rangers. The Montenegrin was forced off a few days prior at Middlesbrough - and is not ready to return to action just yet.

"Milly is still with the fitness department, so he is probably going to miss Saturday," said Lowe on Thursday morning. "We are hoping to have him back on Tuesday, but he's working with the physios like he has been all week. We will take it from there, but the likelihood is he will miss Norwich away. You are always going to miss good players, especially when they're in good form."

Elsewhere, Brad Potts will return from suspension and the rest of Lowe's squad is in good shape ahead of Saturday. As for long-term absentee Emil Riis, the Dane's long wait to play football again is almost over. He suffered a serious knee injury in early January and has been on the comeback trail ever since. Riis could be back on the pitch before Christmas, according to the PNE boss.

"Emil is training with the group and in full contact now," said Lowe. "He wants to get in, but we've got to be careful with him. He has been out for a long time. If you asked Emil now he would say he's ready to go. If you're asking me, I think he should be ready to go. But, I've got to be governed by the fitness department and physios and respect their decision on it. He's not too far away, so hopefully we will start seeing him in the next week or so.