Norwich City v Preston North End injury news as 9 out and 3 doubts

Preston North End are in EFL Championship action on Tuesday as they face Norwich City.

The Lilywhites turn their attention back to the Championship as they make the long midweek trip down to Carrow Road. North End progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Wycombe Wanderers on penalties after 120 minutes without a goal.

Norwich were also in action on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with managerless Derby County who look set to appoint Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace. With only five games on in the league over the weekend, Norwich failed to make the most of their rivals not playing, missing out on the chance to break in to the top six.

Whether that extra 30 minutes of football Preston played will have an impact remains to be seen. Here's the latest injury and team news from both camps.

Preston North End team news

Injuries are beginning to mount up for Paul Heckingbottom with up to eight players potentially missing out against Norwich. Four will miss out through injury and one suspension whilst there are question marks over the availability of three other players.

Ali McCann is suspended after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season against Blackburn Rovers. The referee Josh Smith showed him the card after the full-time whistle after the players showed their displeasure after two penalty decisions went against them. As a result, he will be missing for the game against Norwich and the Lancashire Derby against Burnley on Saturday.

Ben Whiteman was suspended at the time that he picked up an ankle injury in January. He's out of action for a while but it is hoped he will play again this term. Centre-back Jordan Storey is also expected to be out for a lengthy period after coming off against Blackpool. His injury prompted the loan signing of Watford defender Ryan Porteous.

Defensive duo Lewis Gibson and Jack Whatmough will be assessed ahead of the trip to Norfolk. Both were forced off through injury in the second half of Saturday's FA Cup win against Wycombe Wanderers. Whatmough has a calf problem and so does Gibson, but he then later landed awkwardly on his knee, and so that was two things to worry about.

Neither Emil Riis or Will Keane were in the match day squad and are unlikely to feature. They are currently dealing with what Hecky has described as ‘niggles’ so their injuries aren’t considered serious.

Out: Ben Whiteman (ankle), Jordan Storey, Ali McCann (suspended), Will Keane (groin), and Robbie Brady (rib). Doubts: Lewis Gibson (knee), Jack Whatmough (groin) and Emil Riis (groin).

Norwich city made Anis Ben Slimane’s move from Sheffield United permanent in January. He’s back from injury now. | Getty Images

Norwich City team news

Marcelino Nunez and Anis Ben Slimane recently made a return to action after recovering from their respective injuries. Nunez missed four games from mid-January to early February because of a hamstring problem. Slimane had an ankle ligament injury but made a return against Derby County, coming off the bench for an 11-minute cameo.

Cuba international Onel Hernandez has been missing for the last two matches. He was absent due to a short-term knee injury according to The Pink Un. Jacob Sorensen wasn’t in the match-day squad either.

Liam Gibbs (hamstring), Gabriel Forsyth (knee) and Amankwah Forson (knee) are Norwich’s other expected absentees. Midfielders Forsyth and Gibbs have been out since November whilst Forson suffered his problem against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup in January.

Out: Onel Hernandez, Liam Gibbs, Gabriel Forsyth and Amankwah Forson.