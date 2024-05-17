Norwich City have become the latest club to make a managerial change in the Championship. David Wagner has been sacked. (Image: Getty Images)

A rival to Preston North End in the race for a Championship play-off spot this season have sacked their manager.

Preston North End's Championship rivals Norwich City have announced that they have parted company with head coach David Wagner.

The Canaries suffered a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United in the Championship play-offs on Thursday (May 16) night at Elland Road. Wagner's time at the club has now come to an end with his rolling contract not extended by the Norfolk club.

Speaking to the official club website, sporting director Ben Knapper said: “David has operated with class and dignity throughout his period as Norwich City head coach, but we now feel that the time is right for us to move in a different direction.

“We remain committed to progressing our football club, in both the short and long-term, working through a diligent and thorough strategy.

“The appointment of a new head coach is an important one. We will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future.”

Wagner took over from former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith in January 2023 and guided them to a 13th-placed finish in his first season. Norwich finished sixth this year and beat the Lilywhites 1-0 on their way to securing a top six spot.

