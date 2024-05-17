Championship club sacks manager after play-off humiliation as Arsenal figure favourite
Preston North End's Championship rivals Norwich City have announced that they have parted company with head coach David Wagner.
The Canaries suffered a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United in the Championship play-offs on Thursday (May 16) night at Elland Road. Wagner's time at the club has now come to an end with his rolling contract not extended by the Norfolk club.
Speaking to the official club website, sporting director Ben Knapper said: “David has operated with class and dignity throughout his period as Norwich City head coach, but we now feel that the time is right for us to move in a different direction.
“We remain committed to progressing our football club, in both the short and long-term, working through a diligent and thorough strategy.
“The appointment of a new head coach is an important one. We will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future.”
Wagner took over from former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith in January 2023 and guided them to a 13th-placed finish in his first season. Norwich finished sixth this year and beat the Lilywhites 1-0 on their way to securing a top six spot.
Arsenal assistant manager Carlos Cuesta has emerged as the favourite for the vacancy at Carrow Road. It was reported by The Sun that Steve Cooper was sounded out for the role but the former Nottingham Forest boss is not interested in the role at this moment in time.
