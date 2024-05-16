4 . Jordan Storey

Storey has been a regular in the team for the last two seasons. Whether that continues next year, will largely hinge on the defensive additions this summer. He tended to get the nod at right centre-back over Jack Whatmough, though. After the final game of the campaign, Ryan Lowe did say he might've taken some players as far as he can. North End's number 14 is one who could possibly fall under that category, but he has largely been trusted back there by the manager.