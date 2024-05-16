There’ll be players looking to back up their efforts, others potentially moved out and some aiming to really kick on for Preston North End, in the 2024/25 season. Here’s the Lancashire Post’s early predictions, for every member of Ryan Lowe’s squad next season.
1. Freddie Woodman
Will be entering the last year of his contract, but set to remain North End's number one - as he has been for the last two seasons. Will want that defence tightening up, having kept 10 clean sheets - seven fewer than his first campaign.
2. Dai Cornell
Cornell's contract was extended until 2026 earlier this season, so he's expected to remain the deputy at Deepdale. He has made four appearances for North End.
3. James Pradic
Pradic's deal also now runs until 2026, so next year will be another big one in his development. The shot-stopper will enter his second as a professional and a loan move, to a higher league, could work well.
4. Jordan Storey
Storey has been a regular in the team for the last two seasons. Whether that continues next year, will largely hinge on the defensive additions this summer. He tended to get the nod at right centre-back over Jack Whatmough, though. After the final game of the campaign, Ryan Lowe did say he might've taken some players as far as he can. North End's number 14 is one who could possibly fall under that category, but he has largely been trusted back there by the manager.
