No Jamaica duty for Preston North End's Daniel Johnson during the international break

The midfielder has pulled out of the Reggae Boyz squad to protect a minor injury he received against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

North End have described it as a 'precautionary' measure.

Jamaica play three World Cup qualifiers during the international break, against the United States, Canada and Honduras.

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson

Johnson has captained PNE in recent weeks when Alan Browne hasn't started games or been in the squad.

He follows Preston team-mate Ali McCann in pulling out of international duty, McCann missing Northern Ireland's two World Cup qualifiers because of an ankle injury.