Here are the favourites to become the next Preston North End manager.

Ryan Lowe’s shock exit from Preston North End followed the opening day defeat to Sheffield United at Deepdale.

As such, the Lilywhites are now on the hunt for a new manager. In this piece, we’ll be looking at all the coaches who are in the running for the vacant position - according to the bookies’ odds. Please note - all odds presented in this article are subject to change. It has been two days since Lowe departed Deepdale and there is still plenty of time for new candidates to emerge.

Who are the betting favourites to be the next permanent PNE manager?

Currently, according to SkyBet [via Oddschecker], the favourite for the Preston hot seat today is Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey, with odds of 10/11. He has done an excellent job with the Red Devils, defying the pundits to earn promotion from League Two at the end of last season.

Former Manchester United and West Ham head coach David Moyes has been given odds of 4/1 to take on the role. He has managed Preston in the past, leading the club between the years of 1998 and 2002 - his appointment would certainly be a popular one within the PNE fanbase.

Ex-Sheffield United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has a 5/1 chance of landing the role. While the Blades endured a torrid Premier League campaign in 2023/24, Heckingbottom’s successes with the South Yorkshire outfit prior to this should not be overlooked.

Next up is Mike Marsh, with odds of 6/1. He is Preston’s caretaker boss as things stand and will lead them out until they appoint a permanent head coach. Among the other managers linked with the Preston job are David Healy (7/1), Brian Barry-Murphy (9/1), Alex Neil (10/1), Gary Rowett (14/1) and David Wagner (16/1).