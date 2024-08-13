Preston North End interim boss Mike Marsh | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup

Preston North End interim boss Mike Marsh expressed his interest in the managerial vacancy, after Tuesday night’s win over Sunderland.

The Lilywhites saw off Regis Le Bris’ side 2-0 at Deepdale, with Ryan Ledson scoring in the first half and Mads Frokjaer netting in the second. Marsh will now take charge of Saturday’s game at his old club Swansea City - after which PNE will make an announcement on any further arrangements.

Marsh, post-match, shared his thoughts on the win and performance, the full-time job and Ryan Lowe’s departure on Monday. Here’s a full run down of what he had to say...

On the Sunderland win

“I thought we were excellent, to be fair,” said Marsh. “I thought we had a difficult start to the game, but changed shape after 20 minutes and improved, with and without the ball. We created lots of chances, defended well and I think we could’ve put them to bed earlier - if we had taken our chances. It’s cup football, isn’t it?

“I was pleased with the performance, never mind the result. I was just talking about the importance of goals coming from elsewhere. We created chances from set-pieces. If we are going to improve, we need to score from other areas - I am a big fan of midfielders getting in the box and that’s paid off.

“I thought we were better in a (back) four, with and without the ball. We created better chances from open play and it’s something to obviously consider. I spoke to the players beforehand - we had two shapes. Sunderland play with a 4-3-3, wingers high and wide. If they caused us any issues, we had the shape we could go to, to combat it.”

On whether he and the coaches discussed changing shape with Lowe, Marsh told the Lancashire Post: “They are always discussions that are in place, aren’t they? Whether you play with a three or four, or box or diamond. But ultimately, managers go with systems they think suit the players they have got. So, that was Ryan’s choice and more often that not it worked.”

On Ryan Lowe’s exit

“It has been emotional and it has been tough, really,” said Marsh. “The manager left yesterday, short notice. We were aware things were going on in the background. It has been difficult for everyone. I would like to place on record how important Ryan has been to the football club. We’ve had three mid-table finishes and he has been a massive part of where Preston are at the time being.

“We are really sad to see him go and we’ll forever have gratitude for him bringing us in, and giving us a chance to work here. It’s difficult circumstances. As you know, the fans didn’t take to him - for whatever reason - towards the back end of his tenure. It was difficult... getting booed off, I don’t think anyone deserves that. He was doing his best and I don’t think it is healthy to work under those conditions.

“I think he has probably made the right decision, to step away for the time being and look to come back in elsewhere. I think he did a really good job and probably didn’t get the credit he deserved. The fans, for whatever reason, had taken a disliking to him and that is difficult when you are in the stadium. I think it has affected the players’ performances. I think the fact Ryan wasn’t in the stadium tonight, allowed the players to be a bit freer.”

On the managerial vacancy

“Is the job of interest to me?” said Marsh. “Of course, it is Preston North End - a brilliant football club. And, if I do well and win games of football, I might get the opportunity. If I don’t, I am sure someone else will. I am helping Peter (Ridsdale) out as it stands and I want to put him in a difficult position, really, if he’s got a decision to make.

“I do (have ambitions of being a number one) - I have for a while. I have been a number two for a while now and I’ve been thinking that, if the opportunity came up, I would consider it. Whether I get this job or not is open for discussion, but while I am in it I would like to be considered.”