Ryan Lowe | Camera Sport

Blackpool are looking for a new manager after sacking Neil Critchley

Former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is not under consideration for the Blackpool job.

That is according to our colleagues at The Gazette, who have shot down talk of the Seasiders swooping in for Lowe. The 45-year-old left Deepdale last Monday, one game into the 2024/25 season and two-and-a-half years into his tenure at PNE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday morning, it was confirmed that Neil Critchley had left Blackpool - following successive League One defeats in the first two matches of the season. Critchley’s second stint at Bloomfield Road lasted 15 months, with Preston’s arch-rivals having finished 8th last season.

On the back of the news, Lowe instantly shot to the top of the bookies’ odds for the vacant role. But, it has come to light that Blackpool will not be looking to appoint the Liverpudlian. Assistant coach Richard Keogh will take interim charge of the club.