Ex-Preston North End manager's links to Blackpool job shot down despite early favourite status
Former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is not under consideration for the Blackpool job.
That is according to our colleagues at The Gazette, who have shot down talk of the Seasiders swooping in for Lowe. The 45-year-old left Deepdale last Monday, one game into the 2024/25 season and two-and-a-half years into his tenure at PNE.
On Tuesday morning, it was confirmed that Neil Critchley had left Blackpool - following successive League One defeats in the first two matches of the season. Critchley’s second stint at Bloomfield Road lasted 15 months, with Preston’s arch-rivals having finished 8th last season.
On the back of the news, Lowe instantly shot to the top of the bookies’ odds for the vacant role. But, it has come to light that Blackpool will not be looking to appoint the Liverpudlian. Assistant coach Richard Keogh will take interim charge of the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.