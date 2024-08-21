Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE's rivals have parted ways with Neil Critchley

Preston North End’s arch rivals Blackpool are on the search for a new manager, after Neil Critchley’s exit was confirmed on Tuesday.

The Seasiders have lost their first two games of the League One campaign, after an eight placed finish in the third tier last season. It is the end of the road for Critchley, who returned to Bloomfield Road in May 2023 - for a second spell in charge.

Eyes are now on the club’s replacement, and Ryan Lowe is already being linked with the job - one week on from his departure from Deepdale. The 45-year-old’s two-and-half-year tenure came to an end last Monday, one game into the 2024/25 season. With Bet Victor and OLBG, he is the early front runner for the job.

Ryan Lowe 6/5

Pete Wild 5/1

Brian Barry-Murphy 8/1

Scott Lindsey 10/1

Richard Keogh 14/1

Michael Appleton 16/1

Gary Rowett 16/1

Paul Cook 16/1

Alex Neil 16/1

Liam Manning 16/1

Gareth Ainsworth 16/1

Grant McCann 16/1

Anthony Barry 16/1