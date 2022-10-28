The 17-year-old came off the bench at Deepdale in the 2-0 defeat to Stoke City, a feat that came seven years in the making as he worked his way up through the ranks at North End.

There was added significance to his league debut, as a lifelong North End fan.

Cross-Adair speaks to the Lancashire Post about coming through the ranks at PNE, catching the eye of manager Ryan Lowe and his aims for the rest of the season…

Preston North End's Finlay Cross-Adair in action during his debut against Stoke City.

What’s your journey with PNE been like?

“I joined the club at under 10s. I signed a couple of weeks before my birthday, ever since I've been at the club, I've been here seven years. Throughout the age groups I've always been playing up an age but I'd definitely say these last few years of my scholarship has had ups and downs.

"People probably don't see, last year there were a few older boys in the same position as me and I wasn't getting in the team every week. There were lads my age getting contracts before I was.”

Did you feel ready for the step up into the first team?

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think the gaffer has watched me this season in a game but I went down during the international break when there were a few faces missing and I'd like to say that I did well.

“It was always a case that I knew, I'm coming into my second year now as a scholar, that I'd be training with the first team at some point and I needed to be ready.

"Because I started well with the youth team I was getting praise from coaches so I was confident, when I got the message saying I was up there I was nervous but I needed to be ready.

"I felt I was ready, there was no better time for me to go and train with them and see what it's like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it true that you’re a Preston fan?

“I'm a massive North End fan, I've been going on since I was five. I've watched North End all over.

"One of my memories was going to Colchester for the game that if we won, we would go up. I was in the home end next to the PNE fans because I couldn't get a ticket in the away end!

“It's not quite sunk in yet. It's still pretty surreal that I've made my debut for Preston. It's pretty crazy. I've had some unreal memories as a fan and just to pull on the shirt and get on the pitch for Preston is crazy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are your aims for the rest of the season?

“To just try and stay around the first team squad, I've been up at Euxton for the last month and I just need to try and sustain my place in the first team squad.