'On another day' - Nathan Jones' take as Preston North End knock Charlton Athletic out of the FA Cup
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones left Deepdale proud despite seeing his team knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday.
Preston North End ran out 2-1 winners in the third round clash at Deepdale - thanks to a goal in each half from Milutin Osmajic. Paul Heckingbottom’s team, though, had to work hard for it and ride their luck at times too.
The Addicks provided a difficult assignment on the night with their pace and power in wide areas causing the hosts trouble in particular. Luke Berry levelled five minutes before the break but Osmajic fired PNE ahead - and ultimately into round four - shortly after the restart.
“We gave two poor goals away, really poor goals,” Jones told BBC Radio London. “The first one shouldn’t have happened. It’s an under-hit back pass, that’s an error. “It doesn’t happen to us, normally we’re very good defensively.
“Then we didn’t start the half well. (We) don’t deal with the first ball, don’t win the header, give a corner away and then don’t deal with that. I’m really frustrated with the goals. We were excellent performance-wise - created better chances; created more chances. Really pleased with the performance.
“Testing ourselves against a really good Championship side, to say we held our own would have been an understatement. We had all the chances, all the creation. We had a little bit of possession, but we pressed them high, we won the ball back, we had chances.
“Their keeper’s made some wonderful saves - (he) had to make some wonderful saves. On another day, the result would have been different. With the greatest respect I don’t think either side’s going to win the FA Cup, so it was a big test for us tonight to see where we are.
‘There’s nothing in it.’
“That’s the Championship level. I know the Championship very, very well. It’s probably the league I know better than any other. And I know that we’re not far off. We’ve got a good squad. We haven’t proved it the first half of the season but I think we’ve got a Championship-level squad, I really do.
“You look at our midfield and you look at their midfield... there’s nothing in it. We’ve got three players in there. Conor Coventry’s a Championship player. Doch [Greg Docherty] has played most of his career. Luke Berry’s played in the Premier League last year. Tonight, we didn’t come here and sit back and try to nick a point. We went after the Championship side and there was no difference.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.