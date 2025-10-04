PNE ran out 2-0 winners at Deepdale on Saturday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones was left rueing a decision before Preston North End’s opening goal on Saturday.

The Lilywhites got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over the Addicks, thanks to second half goals from Thierry Small and Daniel Jebbison. Former Charlton wide man, Small, broke the deadlock on 67 minutes. Jones vented his frustration, post-match, around the build-up to that goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a game of real, real fine margins,” said Jones. “Both teams, real honesty, really well-matched, went up against each other and we got let down by a decision. They scored the first goal - forget the second goal because we were trying to chase the game, we changed shape, we tried to go after it.

“But it is always going to be about the first goal. We got let down by a decision, the officials, they then went up the other side and scored and that's my real disappointment. Could we have been better? Yeah. Could we have taken chances? Yeah. Could we have done a little bit more?

“But it's a game of real margins today and that's what's cost us the game and it's just a real disappointment. Bree's headed on to their guy, it’s gone out, it's clear for them to see. They get it the other way, they throw it quickly, they go down, they cross it in and score the goal.

“And it's both officials standing in the same position as me... I can see it clearly. I don't blame the referee because he relies on people around. Then they go, ‘Oh I didn't quite see what he said’. And that was it. All we ask is just to get simple decisions right. We know they're going to make mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know they're going to miss a foul, or they're going to miss something but then you give them a foul on the edge of the box - the referee wasn't even looking at the game. Their manager said that the fourth official gave it and he said, ‘I haven't given it’. And he wasn't even looking at the game.

“All he did was saw someone fall over and just gave it and it's just inventing little things and that's a frustrating thing. Little margins and this league is tight and it's tough and you've got two teams going at it, two honest teams going at it and that's cost us today. There wasn't (much in it before the first goal).

“Difficult conditions, both teams play with honesty and a commitment and all you just ask is just get simple things right. Get simple things right and we come off it and if we've been beaten by a wonderful team and a wonderful goal, we accept it. That hasn't been the case today... but that's life.

“We’ve come here today and this team are doing really well - they give me everything. I want us to take the next step. I know we're a Championship side, we're not just survival. I just want us to take that next step but this is our first season back so I have to be realistic; I'm just raging today because of simple things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Jones on his booking

“I didn't say anything to him (at full time), literally didn't say anything to him. I'll get clarity on why I've been booked; I don't know because I didn't say anything. I said, ‘I'm going to come in and see you and things’. Arms at my side, no dissent, nothing at all about being booked.

“So it's easy for them to do pretty much what they want. They can cost us a game or they can make decisions that contribute heavily to us losing the game, but I'm the one that gets punished, double punished. So I'll go in and get clarity because I have no idea why I've been booked.”

Your next PNE read: Thierry Small on his goal, the win and boos