Preston North End man Thierry Small wished his old club Charlton Athletic all the best despite a frosty reunion on Saturday.

The 21-year-old faced the Addicks for the first time since leaving them this summer, and broke the deadlock at Deepdale. Small saw his strike deflect over Thomas Kaminski with 67 minutes on the clock; fellow summer recruit Daniel Jebbison went on to wrap up the points with his first goal for PNE.

The Lilywhites won the race for Small’s signature this summer, with him opting to leave the promoted Addicks upon the expiry of his contract. He has been a regular in the starting XI and now has two goals in his last two appearances. The boos and ‘greedy’ chants from the travelling fans on Saturday fired him up even more.

“It was a shame, if I'm being honest with you,” said Small. “But I also understand it is football. I've got a lot of time and respect for them. Even though they wanted to boo me and not be nice, should I say, I understand that it's football.

“I understand that they're not happy with me making the decision to leave The Valley but as I said, I've got nothing but time and respect for them and I wish them nothing but the very best in the future.”

Small added: “If I'm being honest, I didn't really expect to be getting that much abuse. I understand it's part of the game and it's football. I've got a lot of time and respect for Charlton as a club and the fan base, I've got a lot of time for too.

“Obviously, it didn't really feel nice getting booed but I had to do a job on the pitch. I'm a Preston player now and I love being at Preston. For me, you've got to put all your emotions aside and just get the job done and that's what I've done.

“I'm happy that I was able to contribute with a goal and help my team get three points. If I'm being honest, it motivates me. I'd like to think that I'm very strong-minded and I try and just take things in my grasp and relish things.

“When I was getting booed, it wasn't really nice because I've got great memories with the club. But, you've got to just take it on the chin, work hard and as I said, I'm a Preston North End player and I've got to do the job for the team and for the club.”

