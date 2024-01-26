Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has three players back in contention for Saturday's trip to Millwall.

The Lilywhites are in action at The Den this weekend, looking to bounce back from last weekend's cruel defeat at Leeds United. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could return to the team after illness, along with Duane Holmes and Milutin Osmajic.

Preston put in a strong performance for much of the Elland Road clash, though. Therefore, most of Lowe's side that day will hope and expect to keep their places. Club captain Alan Browne was on the bench and may return to the starting XI, mind. North End's two injury absentees are Jack Whatmough and Ched Evans.

Here is our predicted XI for the Millwall clash.

GK: Freddie Woodman Assuming all is well with him post-illness, Woodman should take his place back in the team.

RCB: Jordan Storey Had a decent game last weekend and is pretty nailed on for another start in the capital.

CB: Liam Lindsay No signs whatsoever of him losing his place in the heart of defence.

LCB: Andrew Hughes Six starts on the bounce for Hughes, who will have been disappointed with Leeds' equaliser last time out - but now even more determined to put in a good showing at Millwall.