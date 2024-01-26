Preston North End predicted team vs Millwall as three players pushing for returns at The Den
PNE face the Lions away from home in the Championship on Saturday afternoon
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has three players back in contention for Saturday's trip to Millwall.
The Lilywhites are in action at The Den this weekend, looking to bounce back from last weekend's cruel defeat at Leeds United. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could return to the team after illness, along with Duane Holmes and Milutin Osmajic.
Preston put in a strong performance for much of the Elland Road clash, though. Therefore, most of Lowe's side that day will hope and expect to keep their places. Club captain Alan Browne was on the bench and may return to the starting XI, mind. North End's two injury absentees are Jack Whatmough and Ched Evans.
Here is our predicted XI for the Millwall clash.