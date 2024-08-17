Preston North End's Ben Whiteman applauds the fans at the final whistle | CameraSport - Ian Cook

PNE were beaten 3-0 at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman spoke to the press after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Swansea City, with no reaction from interim boss Mike Marsh.

The Lilywhites have lost their first two league games of the campaign, with PNE now without a win - and goal - in their last seven Championship matches. Matt Grimes tucked home from the penalty spot just before half time, after the ball was judged to have stayed in play before striking Liam Lindsay’s hand. North End almost levelled through Ryan Ledson early in the second half, but substitutes Azeem Abdulai and Žan Vipotnik went on to add goals two and three.

Post-match, Whiteman said: “Really poor. I think the goals are the biggest concern, for us. We created some good chances - Robbie and Ledo - and it probably is a different game if they go in. But, hindsight is a great thing. Again, we were really lacking again today. I haven’t seen (the penalty decision and appeal) back. It took some time, but they made their mind up. I know it is tough. There are quite a few fans who travelled down today and we completely understand their frustration.

“We know, as a football club, it is nowhere near good enough. We started the game OK. It’s a freak incident for the (penalty) and I do think it was out of play. We came out of the traps second half and were good for 15 minutes. Then, we have to score - it is as simple as that. When we are on top and we’ve got that momentum, we have to score a goal. But we’ve got to improve. We knew they had tricky wingers and we have worked on that this week. The game is really frustrating. I don’t think it is ever done (at 2-0) but you want a goal back as soon as possible.”

On whether being behind and not looking like getting back into the game has been an issue for a while now, Whiteman said: “Potentially. Our goal record over the past 10 games has been nowhere near good enough. We are not blind to that. That is not just the strikers, it’s the whole group. We completely understand the frustration. The backlog of last season has probably carried into this, but it is down to us now. Hopefully next week will bring some sort of clarity that can help the lads - I am not sure.”

Whiteman added: “If you look at the week, it’s very rare that a manager leaves his position within the first week - and after the first game. A really strange week, but it’s part and parcel of football. It is up to the lads to do a lot better and at the minute we are not. It’s been a weird start to the season, if we are being honest. But, as lads, we have to do more and be held accountable - I am sure we will.”