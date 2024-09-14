Lineups confirmed for Middlesbrough vs Preston as Paul Heckingbottom makes FOUR changes
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes for this afternoon’s match at Middlesbrough.
The Lilywhites are back in action after the international break, at the Riverside. Stefan Thordarson misses out through illness and Will Keane is absent due to a knock, while Kaine Kesler-Hayden drops to the bench and Liam Lindsay is suspended.
Jeppe Okkels and Ali McCann make their first league starts of the season, with Mads Frokjaer and Jack Whatmough also brought into the side. Preston have only named eight substitutes for the game, with Kian Best and Layton Stewart having played in the Premier League Cup on Friday night. On the bench is deadline day recruit Josh Bowler - involved for the first time since signing from Nottingham Forest.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), McCann, Okkels, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, Brady, Holmes, Bowler, Osmajic.
Middlesbrough starting XI: Dieng; Ayling, Edmundson, Clarke, Borges, Barlaser, Hackney, Jones, Conway, Azaz, Latte Lath. Middlesbrough subs: Brynn, Dijksteel, Hunt, Morris, McGree, Gilbert, Doak, Hamilton, Burgzorg.
