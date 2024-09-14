Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Team news is in for this afternoon's Championship clash at the Riverside

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes for this afternoon’s match at Middlesbrough.

The Lilywhites are back in action after the international break, at the Riverside. Stefan Thordarson misses out through illness and Will Keane is absent due to a knock, while Kaine Kesler-Hayden drops to the bench and Liam Lindsay is suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeppe Okkels and Ali McCann make their first league starts of the season, with Mads Frokjaer and Jack Whatmough also brought into the side. Preston have only named eight substitutes for the game, with Kian Best and Layton Stewart having played in the Premier League Cup on Friday night. On the bench is deadline day recruit Josh Bowler - involved for the first time since signing from Nottingham Forest.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), McCann, Okkels, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, Brady, Holmes, Bowler, Osmajic.

Middlesbrough starting XI: Dieng; Ayling, Edmundson, Clarke, Borges, Barlaser, Hackney, Jones, Conway, Azaz, Latte Lath. Middlesbrough subs: Brynn, Dijksteel, Hunt, Morris, McGree, Gilbert, Doak, Hamilton, Burgzorg.