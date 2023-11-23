Hughes, McCann and the Preston North End injury news for Cardiff City

Preston North End’s Andrew Hughes celebrates

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe could welcome Andrew Hughes and Jack Whatmough back into his squad on Saturday.

The defensive duo have missed more than a month through injury, with a calf issue keeping Hughes out while Whatmough suffered a hamstring blow. Both players got 45 minutes in the tank in Tuesday's friendly against Manchester City under-21s.

Elsewhere, Ali McCann and Greg Cunningham are expected back in full training next week, having been sidelined with calf and hamstring issues respectively. Calvin Ramsay continues to work his way up to full fitness, while Emil Riis could make his long awaited return next month.

"I think, if they (Hughes and Whatmough) are called upon then they will be ready," said Lowe in Thursday's press conference. "They've done the hard groundwork with the fitness team and they take a bit longer now, because we want them game ready when they're coming back. They might not be (ready for) 90 minutes Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, but we need them game ready.