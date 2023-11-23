Hughes, McCann and the Preston North End injury news for Cardiff City
PNE were without a handful of players prior to the international break
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe could welcome Andrew Hughes and Jack Whatmough back into his squad on Saturday.
The defensive duo have missed more than a month through injury, with a calf issue keeping Hughes out while Whatmough suffered a hamstring blow. Both players got 45 minutes in the tank in Tuesday's friendly against Manchester City under-21s.
Elsewhere, Ali McCann and Greg Cunningham are expected back in full training next week, having been sidelined with calf and hamstring issues respectively. Calvin Ramsay continues to work his way up to full fitness, while Emil Riis could make his long awaited return next month.
"I think, if they (Hughes and Whatmough) are called upon then they will be ready," said Lowe in Thursday's press conference. "They've done the hard groundwork with the fitness team and they take a bit longer now, because we want them game ready when they're coming back. They might not be (ready for) 90 minutes Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, but we need them game ready.
"They played some minutes on Tuesday, which was good for them. And they came through that fine, so if they were called upon, yeah I don't see no reason why they wouldn't be ready. He (Ali McCann) is probably ready to go now, champing at the bit. But, as I've said, if he's called upon - whether it is QPR, or Norwich the week later - he needs to be game ready. I can't have them only being able to play 10 or 15 minutes, so the lads will keep him back and make sure he is ready."