Middlesbrough 1-1 Preston North End RECAP as visitors battle back for away point
Paul Heckingbottom had a fortnight on the training pitch with his players, ahead of the game, and made four changes from the frustrating defeat at Oxford United - three of those enforced, with Stefan Thordarson ill, Will Keane injured and Liam Lindsay suspended. Jeppe Okkels and Ali McCann made their first starts of the Championship season, while Jack Whatmough and Mads Frokjaer came in.
North End negotiated the first 10 minutes reasonably well - Brad Potts clearly tasked with man-marking Finn Azaz. But, Boro grew into the game, started to cause problems and eventually broke the deadlock on 16 minutes. A long ball into the Lilywhites' left channel saw Tommy Conway race clean through on goal, and slot calmly past goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.
The remainder of the half was a struggle for PNE, as Middlesbrough sensed the chance to inflict further damage and came close to doing so. But, the one moment which came North End's way, right before half-time, was taken expertly by the arriving Mads Frokjaer - who slotted home on the volley from Brad Potts' pinpoint cross.
Both sides went toe-to-toe in the second half and while Michael Carrick’s side perhaps looked the likelier to nick the game, Preston were always a threat on the counter-attack. North End did stifle Boro much better though, limiting them to few clear-cut chances. There was one fine, flowing move from PNE, but substitute Duane Holmes just couldn’t quite pick out Emil Riis inside the box.
FT: Middlesbrough 1-1 PNE
It ends one apiece at the Riverside... a hard earned point for Preston on the road. Mads Frokjaer with the first half equaliser after Tommy Conway’s opener.
87' Glanced wide (1-1)
PNE fans in fine voice. They sense a hard earned point is heading back to Deepdale, but there’s still time to go. Clarke heads wide from the latest Boro free kick into PNE’s box.
83' Tackles fly in (1-1)
Boro get out well and Hughes wins a fierce duel with Burgzorg, before Greenwood flies into a well-timed tackle on Morris.
76' Double PNE change (1-1)
Osmajic and Brady replace Whatmough and Riis. It’s a back four now: Potts, Storey, Hughes and Brady.
73' Moments at both ends (1-1)
PNE break brilliantly as they sweep it from right to left and Holmes is found in space, but his low cross evades Riis.
Then, Boro fly up the pitch and Storey makes a late challenge. The home fans want him sent off but he escapes a second yellow.
70' Smashed over (1-1)
Whiteman fizzes the ball into Riis’ foot and he takes a good first touch, but crashes his shot high and wide with his left foot.
68' Subs for both teams (1-1)
McCann and Frokjaer make way for Holmes and Ledson.
Ben Doak is on for the home side. He replaces Isaiah Jones.
67' Flag up (1-1)
Frokjaer slips Riis through after Potts won the ball on half-way, but the flag is raised. The Dane just delayed the pass slightly. Ledson and Holmes will be coming on soon for PNE.
60' Another yellow card (1-1)
Hughes into the book for dragging down Jones as he charged down the right. As easy a booking as the referee is ever going to give.
57' Bodies on the line (1-1)
Middlesbrough pushing here but PNE are standing firm. Ayling’s drilled shot is charged down and Woodman then beats away Borges’ fierce drive.
53' Offside (1-1)
Latte Lath has the ball in the net, from Borges’ cross, but the linesman’s flag goes straight up.
49' Just wouldn't drop (1-1)
Greenwood, now on the left, lifts a lovely pass over the top for Riis - who looks to bring it down and shoot. Clarke just manages to get across and put it behind for a corner. Bright start from Preston.
47' No penalty (1-1)
Bowler plays it into Potts, inside the box, and he goes down under the challenge of Edmundson. Referee says no penalty.
46' KICK OFF! (1-1)
Josh Bowler is on for Jeppe Okkels.
HALF TIME: Middlesbrough 1-1 PNE
Frokjaer with the equaliser, late in the half, from a pinpoint Potts cross. It was taken brilliantly by PNE’s number ten.
But, Boro were comfortably the better side in that half and Preston will need to certainly improve.
45' Shaky (1-1)
Woodman drops the ball in his own box but Whatmough manages to get it away from danger. One added minute.
GOAL!!!!! Boro 1-1 PNE
MADS FROKJAER VOLLEYS HOME FROM 12 YARDS!
38' Into the book (1-0)
Storey now shown a yellow card for scything down Latte Lath. That’s him and Whatmough on bookings.
