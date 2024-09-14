Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer celebrates | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Mads Frokjaer scored the goal as PNE drew at the Riverside

Paul Heckingbottom had a fortnight on the training pitch with his players, ahead of the game, and made four changes from the frustrating defeat at Oxford United - three of those enforced, with Stefan Thordarson ill, Will Keane injured and Liam Lindsay suspended. Jeppe Okkels and Ali McCann made their first starts of the Championship season, while Jack Whatmough and Mads Frokjaer came in.

North End negotiated the first 10 minutes reasonably well - Brad Potts clearly tasked with man-marking Finn Azaz. But, Boro grew into the game, started to cause problems and eventually broke the deadlock on 16 minutes. A long ball into the Lilywhites' left channel saw Tommy Conway race clean through on goal, and slot calmly past goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The remainder of the half was a struggle for PNE, as Middlesbrough sensed the chance to inflict further damage and came close to doing so. But, the one moment which came North End's way, right before half-time, was taken expertly by the arriving Mads Frokjaer - who slotted home on the volley from Brad Potts' pinpoint cross.