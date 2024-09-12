Middlesbrough players celebrate | Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

PNE head to Middlesbrough this weekend

Preston North End resume their Championship campaign at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

It’s a trip to the Riverside for Paul Heckingbottom’s team, with the 47-year-old having had a valuable fortnight on the training pitch - over the international break. Four players went away with their countries, but Heckingbottom - who was appointed in mid-August - will have welcomed the chance to work closely with the squad for two weeks.

Boro provide the next test for PNE - Michael Carrick’s team were tipped by many to be up there come the end of the season. They have seven points from their first four games, having signed some talented players in the summer transfer window. But, the hosts are enduring some early injury frustration - which could see several first team players miss Saturday’s game.

Against Cardiff City, Middlesbrough were missing ten with defence hit particularly hard. Two players could well return against Preston: centre-back Rav van den Berg and captain Jonny Howson. The brother of ex-PNE man, Sepp, missed the last two games with a calf issue. As for the experienced Howson, he suffered a hamstring injury in game one.

A key player who hasn’t featured yet this season, is Australia international Riley McGree. His injury, prior to Cardiff, was said to be taking ‘a little longer than hoped’. Left-back Lukas Engel is pushing to return from the minor issue which sidelined him for Cardiff, but forward Marcus Forss isn’t expected to return yet from last season’s serious injury.

Former Blackburn Rovers man, Darragh Lenihan, has been out since last September. He underwent ankle surgery and Boro are adopting a cautious approach as he works towards a return. Fellow centre-half, Dael Fry, is in a similar boat - having missed the last two months of the previous campaign. A calf issue has been causing him some problems.

Defender Alex Bangura could miss the entire season, having gone in for surgery over the summer due to an injury in pre-season. Ex-Huddersfield Town full back, Tommy Smith, is not being rushed back from last season’s Achilles setback. Finally, young left-back George McCormick twisted his ankle on debut in the Carabao Cup - and Carrick said it did not look good.

Loan man Ben Doak is in line for his debut, after signing on transfer deadline day from Liverpool. Carrick will welcome back Aidan Morris, Isaiah Jones, Anfernee Dijksteel, Seny Dieng and Emmanuel Latte Lath from international duty - with some of those having travelled a long way.