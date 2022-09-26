The Penwortham-born defender turned pundit spent three decades on our TV screens before being told in March his time on Football Focus was coming to an end.

The 65-year-old, who started his career at Preston North End before moving onto Brighton and then most famously Liverpool, had spent 25 years on the programme.

When asked about his departure, Lawrenson told The Sunday Times: “"Well, I’m 65 and a white male. So, you know…”

Mark Lawrenson

The veteran broadcaster also said he struggled with “woke” culture and ended up second guessing what he was saying on air.

"In all my time at the BBC, nobody ever said you can’t say this or that, but the woke thing drives me bonkers,” Lawrenson added.

"Whereas normally you would say the first thing that comes into your head, you’re now thinking, 'If I say that will I get into trouble?'

"It was a bit like playing with your legs tied together. The BBC is the national broadcaster and I get that, but they are frightened to death of upsetting anybody."

Lawrenson knew the writing was on the wall when he received a phone call and was asked to attend a meeting in Manchester.

He said: "I am like, 'Just tell me now what you are going to tell me.'