Alex Tyson, 19, died following a collision at the junction 31 slip road of the M6 last month.

In a tribute released on Saturday, his family celebrated his “zest for life” and his love of his hometown football club.

“His greatest passion was for his beloved Preston North End, holding a season ticket since he was a young boy,” the statement read.

“Together with his friends he travelled the length and breadth of the country following the famous Lilywhites. Alex also represented the fans group ‘Preston Supporters Collective’ meeting club representatives.

“His flame was only for a short time but it burnt brightly for us all to see and for us lucky few we bathed in the rays of sunshine that was Alex.”

Penwortham-born Lawrenson played for his hometown club between 1974 and 1977 before moving on to Brighton and most famously of all, Liverpool.

Alex Tyson and inset, Mark Lawrenson

The long-time BBC pundit tweeted: “Tragic news about the death of Alex Tyson in a car accident. Alex was only 19, a massive PNE supporter & season ticket holder. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. RIP young man.”

The Preston Supporters Collective also paid their own tribute on Twitter.

“With great sadness we inform you that Alex Tyson, tragically died on September 4th,” a statement read.

“A much loved son and grandson who loved watching North End with his friends and dad.

“A prominent member of Preston Supporters Collective who attended the very first meeting, he will be missed by all his friends and family. Rest In Peace Alex.”

The PSC also thanked North End for their understanding in the week since Alex’s passing.

“PSC would also like to put on record the support we have had from PNE directors and staff during the last week at this difficult time for our members, in particular, Peter Ridsdale and Ben Rhodes,” the group said.

“Your support is greatly appreciated by ourselves and Alex’s family.”

It is thought the collision happened at around 3.10am on Sunday, September 4, when a Ford Fiesta left the carriageway and collided with a lamppost.