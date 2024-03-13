Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites along with their Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City could all make a move for the 22-year-old in the summer. Leonard is said to be 'on the radar' of the second-tier trio.

The Italian transfer guru said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday:" Brighton’s Marc Leonard is on the radar of Preston, Plymouth and also Swansea for summer transfer window.

"Leonard’s performances in League One on loan at Northampton Town have been appreciated, he’s contracted to #BHAFC to summer 2025 with club option year."

Leonard is under contract at the Premier League outfit until the summer of 2025 and they hold a one-year option to extend his stay in Sussex. He's been at Brighton since July 2018 having come through the youth ranks of Rangers and Hearts.

He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Northampton Town, playing a part in their promotion from League Two and then helping secure their League One status. Leonard has played 89 games to date for Northampton, notching up seven assists and six goals.

The Glasgow-born midfielder has made two appearances for Brighton's senior team, both coming in the Carabao Cup in the 2021/22 season. He has been amongst the substitute's bench for 10 Premier League matches as well but is still yet to make his league debut for the Seagulls.

A centre midfielder could be a position that Ryan Lowe makes a priority this summer. Club captain Alan Browne is still yet to commit his future to the club despite having a contract offer on the table, and Leonard could be seen as a contingency option should the Republic of Ireland international choose to end his 10-year association with PNE.

This is not the first time that Leonard has been linked with a move to Deepdale. In January 2023, it was reported that PNE pursuing a permanent deal along with Swansea City whilst Bristol Rovers, Morecambe and Forest Green had all been said to have made enquiries.