Manchester City striker Liam Delap 'to join' Preston North End after Stoke City loan is cut short
PNE will make Manchester City striker Liam Delap their next addition of the January transfer window, according to reports.
Delap, who has just been recalled from a loan spell at Championship rivals Stoke, would join Everton’s Tom Cannon in bolstering Ryan Lowe’s attacking options for the second half of the season.
The 19-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for former North End boss Alex Neil’s side, scoring three goals.
Delap, the son of long throw legend Rory, is now Deepdale bound according to the Daily Telegraph’s Midlands Reporter John Percy.
Having missed out on Cameron Archer, who joined Middlesbrough rather than make a North End return, Lowe is in need of more attacking options with Emil Riis set for a spell on the sidelines.
Delap has made six senior appearances for Pep Guardiola’s City and has one Carabao Cup goal to his name. He has represented England up to Under-20 level.