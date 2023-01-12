News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Manchester City striker Liam Delap 'to join' Preston North End after Stoke City loan is cut short

PNE will make Manchester City striker Liam Delap their next addition of the January transfer window, according to reports.

By Adam Lord
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 9:00am

Delap, who has just been recalled from a loan spell at Championship rivals Stoke, would join Everton’s Tom Cannon in bolstering Ryan Lowe’s attacking options for the second half of the season.

Read More
Preston North End's transfer window state of play after securing Everton loanee
Hide Ad

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for former North End boss Alex Neil’s side, scoring three goals.

Liam Delap celebrates scoring for Stoke against Sheffield United in October
Most Popular

Delap, the son of long throw legend Rory, is now Deepdale bound according to the Daily Telegraph’s Midlands Reporter John Percy.

Having missed out on Cameron Archer, who joined Middlesbrough rather than make a North End return, Lowe is in need of more attacking options with Emil Riis set for a spell on the sidelines.

Hide Ad

Delap has made six senior appearances for Pep Guardiola’s City and has one Carabao Cup goal to his name. He has represented England up to Under-20 level.

Manchester CityStoke CityAlex NeilRyan Lowe