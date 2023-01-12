Delap, who has just been recalled from a loan spell at Championship rivals Stoke, would join Everton’s Tom Cannon in bolstering Ryan Lowe’s attacking options for the second half of the season.

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for former North End boss Alex Neil’s side, scoring three goals.

Liam Delap celebrates scoring for Stoke against Sheffield United in October

Delap, the son of long throw legend Rory, is now Deepdale bound according to the Daily Telegraph’s Midlands Reporter John Percy.

Having missed out on Cameron Archer, who joined Middlesbrough rather than make a North End return, Lowe is in need of more attacking options with Emil Riis set for a spell on the sidelines.

