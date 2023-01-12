Preston North End's transfer window state of play after securing Everton loanee

Preston North End's Emil Riis awaits treatment after colliding with an advertising board

They began their month chasing an old flame, Cameron Archer. After having a good impact at Deepdale last season, with seven goals in his loan spell from January onwards including a winner over Blackpool, the 21-year-old was sought after not just by PNE fans, but also other Championship clubs.

And so it proved, with the Aston Villa man choosing Middlesbrough over a return to PNE, although the financial packages were the same from the clubs’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disappointment – very North End – but it was followed up with a new plan, of sorts. The idea was very much the same, go after another talented young Premier League striker and give them a chance to show what they can do in a first team. In came Tom Cannon who, in the days leading up to his switch from Merseyside, was showing us all what he could do with clips of him scoring free kicks being posted to his Twitter account.

It’s enough to satisfy the fans – Archer was a means to an end, a player who knows where the back of the net is and can finish off chances PNE create, Cannon it is hoped is of the same mould.

But where does that leave them with three more weeks left of the window?

Their business cannot be done just yet, or at least it shouldn’t be, and Ryan Lowe has spoken already this month to suggest it won’t be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A right wing back is still very much needed from the summer. Brad Potts is the only recognised right wing back, now, having been an attacking midfielder just over 12 months ago, with no real back up. Matthew Olosunde has been allowed to leave since May and Alan Browne is a central midfielder.

There is no backup should he be injured nor is there any competition or different options away from the tireless workhorse. PNE need a right wing back who perhaps is less adept in the defensive side but wants to beat a man and get the fans off their seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further up the pitch too, one striker may not be enough. If Emil Riis is going to be out for a long time, which all signs currently suggest he will be although we will get further confirmation this week, it again leaves PNE light in their weakest area, scoring goals.

Names will of course be bandied around for the rest of the month but part of that is agents doing their job and trying to drum up interest in their clients, playing teams against each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad