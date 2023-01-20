Preston North End will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they face a trip to Birmingham City in the Championship.
The Lilywhites have a chance to go within a point of the play-off places with a win, and could also have a fully fit squad available.
Ryan Lowe has said he could leave out three first team players from the matchday squad entirely, with Ben Whiteman, Ched Evans and Brad Potts all looking likely to be back fit for the weekend.
Here’s how we think North End could line up...
Preston North End's Tom Cannon
2. GK - Freddie Woodman
North End's clear first choice keeper, there is no reason for him not to start.
3. CB - Jordan Storey
Lowe seemed keen to get Storey into the team last time out so he could well start again on Saturday as he looks to secure a much needed result.
4. CB - Liam Lindsay
The most consistent of North End's defenders this season, he needs to start at the heart of the defence for PNE to get back to their best.
