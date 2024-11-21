Preston North End supporters have shown their backing for manager Paul Heckingbottom.
Last week, the Lancashire Post ran a big mid-season survey for fans to take part in - asking questions on a range of topics to do with the Deepdale club. In total, 1,200 responses have been received and the first batch of results - on the manager and season so far - are now available.
Other results on match day at Deepdale and transfers/contracts/the squad will follow in due course...
1. Were you pleased with the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom?
A huge 94.1% of the vote answered 'Yes' to this, with 2% going for 'No' and the rest opting to comment under the 'Other' option. Most of those responses were along the lines of content/satisfied, rather than 'pleased'. | Lancashire Post
2. Has the football been better to watch?
'Yes' was answered by 87.8% of the vote, while 5% opted for 'No'. A lot of the 'Other' voters argued it has been sometimes, but not consistently - and that it is a work in progress for the manager. | Lancashire Post
3. How would you rate the job Paul Heckingbottom has done so far?
The most popular votes, as shown below, are 7/10 and 6/10. | Lancashire Post
4. Do you think he is the right man for the job?
A pretty clear backing for the manager, with 83.4% saying 'Yes' and only 1.3% going for 'No' - while 13.4% went with 'Not sure'. Most of the comments leaned towards yes, if backed sufficiently. | Lancashire Post
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.