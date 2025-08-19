Ex-Preston North End man deals Everton and David Moyes blow on Leeds United debut

Leeds United signed the former PNE and Middlesbrough loan man this summer

It was opening night delight for ex-Preston North End loan man Lukas Nmecha in the Premier League.

The German made the move to promoted Leeds United this summer, on a free transfer, after several years with Wolfsburg. He was brought off the bench by Daniel Farke late on against Everton and stepped up to convert the winning goal, from the penalty spot, after James Tarkowski was penalised for handball.

"I would say I'm very blessed, and thank God, that I am playing again," Nmecha told Sky Sports. "I had a lot of problems with injuries. Coming from the City academy, I've been playing in Germany for four seasons but unfortunately, have been out for quite a lot of that time.

“I am just looking to show my performances, show what I can do and yeah, I'm really happy with today. I am definitely confident. I think if it wasn't for some circumstances I would've maybe got here earlier. But, definitely, early doors a penalty goal and hopefully, I can do a lot more in the season."

Nmecha came through the Manchester City youth ranks and spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Preston - his first spell away from City. He scored four goals and assisted five for the Lilywhites, across 44 appearances. Loan spells at Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht followed before a £11m move to the former.

David Moyes disappointed by decision

On the handball given against Everton, the former PNE boss said: "Leeds were better than us on the night, certainly in the first half. In the second half, we might've had a chance of winning the game, but the goal was completely wrong, really harsh.

"It's difficult to lose on that. I've been in and spoken to the referee. They seem to think because you lean, your arms can go away. You're allowed to lean in football, unless someone's going to pull one of these rules out that if you lean, it's a penalty.

"The ball took a deflection... Tarky would have to get his arm chopped off to avoid it. It wasn't outside his body, it wasn't doing anything different."

