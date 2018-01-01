Louis Moult watches on from stands as Preston boss Alex Neil highlights need for more firepower

New Preston North End striker Louis Moult watched on from the stands as Preston kicked off 2018 with defeat to Middlesbrough.

The Motherwell man officially arrived at Deepdale on New Year’s Day, his switch from the Fir Park club having been confirmed back on December 14.

The Stoke-born striker arrives with an impressive record during his two-and-a-half years in Scotland having scored 50 goals in 98 games for the ‘Well.

After North End’s 3-2 reverse against Boro saw them slip to a first defeat in 10 Championship games boss Alex Neil indicated the 25-year-old wouldn’t be the last signing in the final third during January, PNE having been linked with a move for Rangers star Josh Windass.

“It’s been well documented that we need more firepower,” he said.

“We need more options and more competition at that top end and that’s certainly something we’ll be looking to do.”

Moult has clearly been touched by the messages he’s received since the move was announced.

“I’m delighted to join Preston North End,” he posted in a message on Twitter on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s an exciting opportunity we as a family are grateful for.

“Thank you for all the support we have received and for making us feel so welcome.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

He could make his debut in the FA Cup at Wycombe on Saturday but has been struggling with a hamstring injury.